Add Cherries To Your Next Batch Of Brownies For A Fruity Upgrade

Cherries and chocolate are a match made in dessert heaven. The two just suit each other, which is why the next time you are looking to elevate your brownies, you should combine them for a fruity upgrade. Adding cherries to brownies creates the perfect synergy where sweet meets tart with the acidity of the cherries contrasting with the complex layers of fudgy chocolate. This add-in to your favored treat will also create a lovely texture variation where the cherries offer a chewy element that makes the dense chocolate taste even richer.

You can add cherries to either a boxed brownie mix or when making from scratch, but be mindful of the type of cherries you add. Fresh are best, but that is not to say you cannot use canned or maraschino cherries if that's what you have in your pantry. Selecting your cherries is critical because this choice will definitely influence the final product. Fresh cherries can vary in their sweet to tart ratio based on the type of cherry and whether or not it is in season. A maraschino cherry, on the other hand, is going to add extra sweetness from soaking in the syrup it is packed in.