Add Cherries To Your Next Batch Of Brownies For A Fruity Upgrade
Cherries and chocolate are a match made in dessert heaven. The two just suit each other, which is why the next time you are looking to elevate your brownies, you should combine them for a fruity upgrade. Adding cherries to brownies creates the perfect synergy where sweet meets tart with the acidity of the cherries contrasting with the complex layers of fudgy chocolate. This add-in to your favored treat will also create a lovely texture variation where the cherries offer a chewy element that makes the dense chocolate taste even richer.
You can add cherries to either a boxed brownie mix or when making from scratch, but be mindful of the type of cherries you add. Fresh are best, but that is not to say you cannot use canned or maraschino cherries if that's what you have in your pantry. Selecting your cherries is critical because this choice will definitely influence the final product. Fresh cherries can vary in their sweet to tart ratio based on the type of cherry and whether or not it is in season. A maraschino cherry, on the other hand, is going to add extra sweetness from soaking in the syrup it is packed in.
Moisture matters
Just be mindful of the moisture content of whatever cherries you choose. Too much added moisture can affect the consistency of your brownies, so be prepared to make adjustments as needed. This will help you achieve the dense or cake-like texture your mouth desires. Maraschino cherries will need to be thoroughly dried before chopping and adding to your mix. Speaking of dried, dried cherries are also an option if you don't want to worry about the water content of the other varieties.
If you want to get creative, you can sandwich a layer of cherry pie filling into your brownies, or if you like the way cherries taste in a traditional brownie mix, try baking a cherry cheesecake brownie. If you have too many picky eaters and adding cherries to the mix is not an option, you could make a cherry compote and eat it alongside your brownie with a scoop of ice cream or a little whipped cream for something truly decadent.