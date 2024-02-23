Eat Like A Sumo Wrestler: Chanko Nabe Is The Soup Of Champions

Athletes performing in demanding sporting events need quality sources of fuel that can keep them sustained and strong. Such is the relationship between the nutrition-laden Chanko Nabe, also known as sumo stew, and sumo wrestlers preparing for competitions. This steaming Japanese recipe is filled with meat and vegetables and can help sumo wrestlers, also called rikishi, pack on pounds before wrestling tournaments and challenging bouts. Since size is an advantage in sumo tournaments, it isn't uncommon for these wrestlers to put down 10 bowls of this satisfying soup in a single day.

The name Chanko is thought to have evolved from the combination of an endearing term for a wrestling coach and the name used for a student. When made in bulk, this hearty meal can be shared among hungry coaches and athletes alike. Even if you're not preparing for serious competition, however, the comforting recipe still holds appeal and can be adapted to suit your lifestyle and dietary preferences, regardless of whether you're heading home from the office or planning to run a few miles this weekend.