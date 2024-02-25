Lukr Taps Are The Better Way To Pour Beer With More Foam

If you've spent any time exploring the craft beer scene in your city or town recently, you may have noticed the new beer trend sweeping the nation: Foam is in, baby. It wasn't long ago that foam was the bane of bartenders the world over. It was painful to watch a new bartender fumble with the tap only to hand you a glass that was half foam, which was more likely to get sent back than not.

These days, bartenders are getting foam-certified thanks to Lukr. Based out of the Czech Republic, Lukr creates beer faucets that are designed to serve lagers the Czech way. The faucets have become so popular in the United States that the brand started the Perfect Pour Academy, which trains bartenders in the subtle art of beer foam. The specialty taps are designed so that you twist the handle left and right as opposed to the simple flick back that we're used to. The handle allows the bartender to control the flow of beer from the tap. Open the spout just a little, and you'll get more foam, open it all the way, and you'll get clear beer.

Whether this embrace of Eastern European beer culture is just a fad or a new direction for American beer culture is hard to say. Beer enthusiasts are certainly becoming more proactive in elevating beer's reputation out of dive bars and into haute couture. The rise of the cicerone, beer's version of a sommelier, is a prime example.