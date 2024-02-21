Why Sweet Potato Fries Taste Better In Restaurants Than At Home

If you've made sweet potato fries a few times yet, they never turn out as good as when you have them at a restaurant, you're skipping one secret ingredient: starch. Often cornstarch is the missing element to the best fries ever. It's what makes them deliciously crispy on the outside and tender on the inside every time.

To make restaurant-quality sweet potato fries, peel the potatoes and chop them into french fry thin strips. Next, toss the strips in cornstarch to coat them. This is the step that leads to deliciously crispy yet moist sweet potato fries. Once the cornstarch dries out and forms a film over the potatoes, you can go ahead and deep fry them. If, however, you're baking them, toss the sweet potato strips in a bit of oil before placing them in the oven.

In case you're wondering, this trick also works for regular french fries. According to potato experts, the reaction of oil with cornstarch leads to a film that forms a crunchy crust while sealing the moisture in the fries. As a result, the starch lends that perfect texture you find in restaurant fries while elevating their taste. Overall you get sweet potato fries that are delightfully crispy, tangy, and sturdy enough to dip in sauce.