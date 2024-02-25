How Long You Can Store Homemade Soup In The Fridge And Freezer

A pot of homemade soup makes for easy meal prep during a busy week or a comforting dish on a cold day. It's also a sustainable way to use up leftover broth, vegetables, and herbs from the back of the fridge before they go bad. With all of the effort that goes into making soup from scratch, you certainly don't want it to spoil. It's especially important if you make a large pot that might not be finished in one sitting.

Like other leftover foods, homemade soup can safely be stored in the fridge for three to four days, per standard guidance from the USDA. This includes soups and stews that contain fish, meat, and poultry. If the soup will not be eaten within that time frame, store it in the freezer instead for up to four months. Of course, soup can be frozen for far longer but its quality and flavor will be negatively affected over time — and you don't want all of the effort that went into the flavorful soup to be wasted.