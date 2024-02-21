Why It's Sometimes A Mistake To Bake The Entire Can Of Biscuits

Whether you're making biscuits and gravy, topping a pot pie, or just slathering them with butter and jam to enjoy hot from the oven, biscuits from a can are your best friend for baking speed and convenience. Without needing to fuss with measuring and mixing, you can get a comforting warm biscuit in mere minutes. But considering that leftover biscuits will become stale quickly and reheating them properly takes almost as much time as the initial bake, baking the whole can at once might be one of the mistakes you're making with biscuits.

It's certainly no crime if you want to eat all eight biscuits when they're fresh and warm, but if you'd prefer to save some for later, your best bet is to freeze the extra unbaked biscuits for later. Well wrapped, they'll wait in the freezer for several weeks until you want them, and you don't even need to thaw the dough before baking. You could pop an individual frozen piece of dough in your toaster oven and enjoy a breakfast biscuit without needing to wrap up the leftovers.