How To Store Kiwis In The Fridge For Long-Lasting Freshness

With a cute, perky, little fruit like kiwi, the last thing you want to witness is its vibrant green flesh and piercing black seeds dissipating into a mushy mesh. But that's what you risk any time a kiwi gets plucked from its twining vine and parked in your kitchen. Fortunately, refrigerators step into the time gap, extending the period between freshly harvested to past-prime status. There are two considerations when protecting your kiwi fruits from fading or rotting. The first is keeping whole, unpeeled kiwis fresh until eating time, and the other is prolonging the edible lifespan of leftover raw kiwi slices.

The first approach, storing kiwis in their natural uncut form, is relatively simple. It starts with choosing the right piece of fruit at the grocer or farm stand. The ultimate kiwi is one that's plump and ripe, with a slightly soft texture, fragrant aroma, and no visible blemishes or wrinkles. In that condition, just store in the refrigerator for a few days and indulge at will. Unripe kiwis, which are firm rather than pliable and tart instead of sweet, will ripen more quickly on your countertop. But if you need them to last longer after purchase, it's okay for very firm ones to ripen in the refrigerator for up to a month.

It's the second kiwi preservation method that's a bit trickier. That one comes into play when you've already peeled off that fuzzy brown coat and cut through the brilliantly sweet, chartreuse flesh.