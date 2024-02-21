Canned Tomato Soup Makes For An Easy Sauce Shortcut In A Pinch

Tomato sauce is incredibly popular for a reason. Not only is it rich and velvety in texture with a punch of savory, acidic flavor, but it also excels in terms of versatility, improving every dish from a simple baked spaghetti to an indulgent chicken parmesan. As with any such powerhouse ingredient, it is smart to keep a jar of tomato sauce in your kitchen at all times; however, this isn't always a reality. If you forgot to add sauce to your latest grocery list and are still craving a tomato-y dish, we've got you covered — you can substitute tomato sauce easily enough with a can of classic tomato soup.

It may sound strange at first, but canned tomato soup and basic tomato sauce have many commonalities. First, and most importantly, both center tomato as the star of its flavor profile. Both items also have a savory lean, being seasoned with salt and a few common seasonings — often herbs and occasionally garlic or some kind of garlic flavoring. This, in addition to a somewhat similar consistency, makes canned soup a fair contender to replace tomato sauce if you just can't seem to get to the store. You can substitute it in a one-to-one ratio if you wish, or you can cook the soup down a bit for a thicker consistency before adding your pasta or other ingredients.