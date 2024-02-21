Is It Safe To Eat Cream That Has Curdled?

If there's one thing that the coziest dishes have in common, it's a healthy dose of cream. Whipping cream gives pastas, soups, casseroles, and more a richer, smoother texture. Yet, somewhere in the cooking process, it's not uncommon for the cream to curdle. While it certainly doesn't look appetizing, is curdled cream still safe to eat?

We've all been there: One minute, your cream is bubbling away and then you turn your head for one second, whipping back around to find that the once smooth sauce has developed strange, ricotta-like lumps. This can also occur at other seemingly mundane times, like right after salting the sauce or adding a splash of vinegar or lemon juice for tang. Although they're necessary for a good sauce, all of these culprits are likely what's leading to curdling.

Whether you've added too much acid or turned the temperature too high, the proteins within the cream have decided to separate from the sauce and cling together, forming the clumps you see in the sauce. Despite how they look, a curdled cream sauce is completely edible, so you won't get sick from eating it. While that is an upside, the smooth texture of cream is integral to certain recipes, so consuming it can be a strange experience of trying to force down food that's simultaneously watery and lumpy. Plus, the sauce may take on a sour tinge, which could throw off the entire dish.