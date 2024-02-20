The Step You Can't Skip With Sous Vide Venison

Starting with the pre-sous vide sear, this step is all about flavor. When you char the venison before bagging and submerging it in the water bath, you're doing more than just browning the meat. This initial sear creates a rich, caramelized crust, thanks to the Maillard reaction, which is a chemical process that occurs when proteins and sugars in the meat are exposed to high heat. This reaction is what enhances the steak's flavor.

After the venison has reached its desired internal temperature in the sous vide bath, it's time for the post-sous vide sear. This second sear is critical for reintroducing texture to the meat's surface. Even though the steak is already cooked to perfection on the inside, the outside lacks the appealing crunchy finish and color that only a quick, high-heat sear can provide. This final step crisps up the exterior, adding a delightful contrast to the tender, evenly cooked interior.

It's important to remember that both sears should be quick and hot. You're not cooking the meat further; you're adding texture and flavor. A cast-iron skillet or heavy pan is ideal for this, as it retains heat well and can be brought up to a high temperature. Use a bit of oil with a high smoke point and get the pan very hot before adding your venison steak. Each sear should only last a minute or two on each side, just enough to achieve that golden crust without overcooking the meat.