Here's How Long Tuna Salad Can Hold Up In The Freezer

In the spring and summer, tuna salad dances between backyard barbecues, family gatherings, and picnics in the park. For this reason, we often make it in mass quantities to feed a crowd, or our friends and family at the least. Considering the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) advises leaving tuna salad in the fridge no longer than four days, it's only natural that we may not get to finish our enormous bowl before it spoils. Luckily, if you want to toss your leftovers in the freezer, it's completely possible to do so. That said, there are a few things to keep in mind.

While it's possible, it's not always recommended to freeze this dish because the mayo involved may change its consistency when defrosted. In fact, the HHS specifically notes that tuna salad (along with egg and macaroni versions) doesn't freeze well. But if you want to try it out, it can last when stored this way for up to two months. And while it may not be the same dish you started with once thawed, there are steps you can take to preserve its taste and texture as much as possible.