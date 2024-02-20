The 3-Ingredient Solution For Quick And Smooth Caramel In The Microwave
Love salted caramel sauce to drizzle over cakes, brownies, or sundaes but don't want to slave over a hot stove melting sugar with a candy thermometer to make it? Then you should try the version of this sweet sauce that allows you to skip the stovetop and instead rely on your trusted microwave for a quick and smooth result. Where do you start? Gather some sugar, corn syrup, and lemon juice, because that's all you need to create a Cliff Notes version of this delicious sticky favorite.
Simply add your sugar and corn syrup in a microwave-safe container, along with a squeeze of lemon juice and some water. It's important to note that one of the biggest problems with making caramel sauce is that as the sugar turns golden, it can go from brown to burnt in a matter of seconds, and then you are back to the drawing board. The microwave method can help eliminate this because you are going to remove the sauce before it has completely browned. The sauce will continue to cook after you take it out of the microwave due to the vibration of the food cells.
How it works
The lemon juice and corn syrup also play critical roles. The lemon juice combats the gritty crystallization hazard that comes with making caramel, ensuring it turns out perfectly smooth. Its acidic nature helps the sugar dissolve and prevent crystallization from happening. The corn syrup also helps with this function, as the sugar dissolves and into this wet ingredient. The whole process will only take between 5 and 8 minutes, depending on how much caramel sauce you are making and the power of your microwave. You will know that it is done when it resembles the shade of a dark honey.
Once your sauce has turned brown, it is ready to use if you want to keep it simple. However, you can also add heavy cream, unsalted butter, or some vanilla extract to your microwaved ingredients to create a truly flavorful and creamy caramel sauce. If you want to change up the flavor for something more artisan, consider adding lavender or fleur de sel to your quick sauce.