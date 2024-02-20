The 3-Ingredient Solution For Quick And Smooth Caramel In The Microwave

Love salted caramel sauce to drizzle over cakes, brownies, or sundaes but don't want to slave over a hot stove melting sugar with a candy thermometer to make it? Then you should try the version of this sweet sauce that allows you to skip the stovetop and instead rely on your trusted microwave for a quick and smooth result. Where do you start? Gather some sugar, corn syrup, and lemon juice, because that's all you need to create a Cliff Notes version of this delicious sticky favorite.

Simply add your sugar and corn syrup in a microwave-safe container, along with a squeeze of lemon juice and some water. It's important to note that one of the biggest problems with making caramel sauce is that as the sugar turns golden, it can go from brown to burnt in a matter of seconds, and then you are back to the drawing board. The microwave method can help eliminate this because you are going to remove the sauce before it has completely browned. The sauce will continue to cook after you take it out of the microwave due to the vibration of the food cells.