When Hosting A Wine Tasting Party, Skip The Decorative Flowers. Here's Why

Want to learn a bit more about wine, and have fun doing it in the process? Host a wine-tasting party. A great way to expand your knowledge, holding a tasting at home with pals offers the chance to do so in a comfortable environment. Beyond selecting some bottles and preparing a few things to snack on, however, it's also essential to properly set up a space for the best experience. While you might want your home to look its best, steer clear of beautiful bouquets — they could very well jeopardize the entire tasting.

If you've ever had the pleasure of enjoying a tasting at a winery or wine bar, chances are that the tasting area was void of flowers. The reason is because their scent can complicate the tasting experience. Given their intense perfume, fragrant flowers make it difficult to evaluate the aromas of a wine. This can then seriously affect how flavors are perceived, altering the tasting experience. As a result, ditching the fresh flowers and dried potpourri is the only way to avoid competing (and potentially, overpowering) a wine's nuanced aromas.

In the quest to create a fragrance-free space, there are some other strong-smelling decorative pieces to reconsider when beautifying your tasting room. Along with vases of roses, lilies, and the like, it's also best to refrain from scented candles or air fresheners. Moreover, it can be worth urging guests not to wear any perfume or aromatic lotions, since these can interfere with the tasting, as well.