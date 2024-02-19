When Storing Sweet Liqueurs, Keep The Cap Clean

Alcohol storage can be tricky, especially for drinks enthusiasts with an extensive home bar. In addition to organizing the arrangement of beverages, there's always the question of durability. While full-proof spirits are stable enough never to spoil, they do diminish in flavor over the years.

The same can't be said about other styles, though. Wine-based bottles — like vermouth, port, and Lillet — need to be in the fridge, and consumed in months' time. Then, there are sweet liqueurs, which cause the most confusion. Due to their varying bases, like cream, fruit, or herbs, storage practices and times vary.

Regardless of the type, there is one habit all bartenders should employ: keeping the sweet liqueur's cap clean. After pouring and mixing during a night of drinking, wipe away any residue on the cap. This will stop crystallization of residue, which will affect the cap's seal, thereby letting oxygen into the liqueur. This simple move will improve the durability, not to mention the cleanliness of prized purchases.