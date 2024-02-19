Roast Duck And Fresh Figs Make For A Uniquely Sweet And Bold Pairing

When added to roasted duck dishes, figs can come in many forms. A foolproof one you can count on is a sauce. A simmered mixture of figs, sugar, spices, herbs, and other condiments, perhaps including an acid, like balsamic vinegar, it's rich both in flavor and jammy texture. You can even add a few more fruits like pomegranate or cranberry to amp it up even further with a hint of fruit acidity. It gives the meat a beautiful decadence, starting from the glossy exterior and extending into the succulent, juicy meat inside.

If sauces somehow seem too familiar, there are other similar options that you can go for. A gorgeous glaze on roasted meat is never redundant. Just think of aromatic crispy duck. For an emphasis on figs' bold, hypnotizing sweetness, you can whip up a jar of jam or compote. A quick caramelization of fruit in a pan will also do the trick.

A little less conventional is fig confit. For those unfamiliar, confit is a French cooking method that involves slow-cooking food in a liquid at a low temperature. Meat and vegetables are often submerged in fat, but fruits work better with syrup. Many also like to add herbs and spices for more complexity. The figs become extra sweet and supple this way, with a subtle aroma slow-dancing in the back. Spread onto the roasted duck meat after cooking, it strikes the perfect contrast with the crispy, savory skin.