Is It Safe To Eat Potatoes That Have Started Getting Wrinkly?

When we stock up on potatoes, the plan is often to use them over a period. However, they sit in our pantry, and before we know it, some of them start to look a bit off, showing signs of wrinkling or shriveling. It's a common scenario in many households, which brings us to the question of whether it's safe to consume these wrinkly potatoes.

According to experts at the University of Illinois, it's better to err on the side of caution and discard the shriveled taters. When stored for a long time, especially if the storage conditions are not ideal (like in a warm place), potatoes begin to lose their moisture. This moisture loss leads to the skin becoming loose and wrinkly. Furthermore, in warm conditions, the spuds may also start to sprout — the potato's way of trying to grow and reproduce. While this is a natural process, it's a clear indicator that the potato is not in its prime state for consumption.

The main concern with consuming wrinkly potatoes is the potential health risk they pose. Visible signs of decay, such as wrinkling and sprouting, are a sign of the development of solanine, a natural toxin produced by potatoes. According to Healthline, solanine in small amounts doesn't usually affect humans, but its concentration can increase significantly in decaying or sprouting potatoes, leading to the risk of solanine poisoning. Symptoms can range from gastrointestinal distress to more severe reactions, including heart and nervous system issues, depending on the amount ingested.