Use Spaghetti Squash Noodles For An Elevated Pad Thai
We all love a good noodle dish. Pad Thai, for one, is a delicious meal and a popular takeout option. Luckily, there's an easy way to make pad Thai a bit lighter and healthier but still keep it super delicious: Swap out the regular noodles for spaghetti squash noodles.
Tasting Table's recipe for spaghetti squash pad Thai, which was developed by Miriam Hahn, is the perfect place to start if you want to try out this idea. Not only are the spaghetti squash noodles a healthy alternative with plenty of their own nutrients (they're full of vitamins and minerals) but they also bring an earthy flavor that wouldn't have been there otherwise. Making your own spaghetti squash noodles does add on some extra time in the kitchen — so you may want to save this recipe for a weekend, especially if it's you're first time making it — but it's worth it for an elevated, healthier version of pad Thai.
How to customize your spaghetti squash pad Thai
Alongside the spaghetti squash, our recipe is completed with onions, bell peppers, carrots, and tofu, alongside peanuts, cilantro, and scallions for toppings. While this makes for a delicious combo, it's not set in stone — you can mix and match ingredients however you please. Pad Thai is a great way to get in plenty of veggies, so you might want to add even more into the mix. Broccoli, bean sprouts, and bok choy all make for great additions. If you're not a tofu fan, you can swap that out for any protein of your choosing: chicken, shrimp, beef, and so on.
Or, you can skip the protein altogether and just add in a ton of veggies to make it a veggie pad Thai. Combined with the spaghetti noodles, it'll make for one healthy and fresh meal. Pad Thai is traditionally topped with peanuts, but feel free to switch that up as well if you don't like the nut or are allergic to it. If you think you'll miss the crunch that the peanuts provide, you can substitute them with crispy chickpeas.