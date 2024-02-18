Use Spaghetti Squash Noodles For An Elevated Pad Thai

We all love a good noodle dish. Pad Thai, for one, is a delicious meal and a popular takeout option. Luckily, there's an easy way to make pad Thai a bit lighter and healthier but still keep it super delicious: Swap out the regular noodles for spaghetti squash noodles.

Tasting Table's recipe for spaghetti squash pad Thai, which was developed by Miriam Hahn, is the perfect place to start if you want to try out this idea. Not only are the spaghetti squash noodles a healthy alternative with plenty of their own nutrients (they're full of vitamins and minerals) but they also bring an earthy flavor that wouldn't have been there otherwise. Making your own spaghetti squash noodles does add on some extra time in the kitchen — so you may want to save this recipe for a weekend, especially if it's you're first time making it — but it's worth it for an elevated, healthier version of pad Thai.