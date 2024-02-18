The Easy Ratio To Use When Swapping Powdered Sugar With Hot Cocoa Mix In Desserts

When you need a smooth, soft texture in an element of your dessert, powdered sugar is the way to go. Unlike granulated sugar, which is rough and crystallized, the powdered version can create the ideal consistency for glazes, sweet drinks, and dustings on desserts. While its texture is ideal, its straightforwardly sweet flavor is, admittedly, a little boring, so if you want to make a chocolate version of your glaze while keeping that lustrous consistency, swap powdered sugar out for hot cocoa mix instead.

This seemingly complicated replacement is made incredibly simple when you realize that you can sub in hot cocoa mix for powdered sugar at a 1:1 ratio. The reason this works? If you've ever made a cup of hot chocolate using a little packet, you know that the consistency is as finely ground as powdered sugar. Plus, these mixtures typically already include powdered sugar along with cocoa powder and powdered milk. Since we're not relying on this ingredient for anything other than flavor and texture (unlike we would with baking soda to make our desserts rise), you don't need to get too technical here beyond the basic substitution ratio.