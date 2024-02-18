Give Dutch Apple Pie Crust A Beautifully Chewy Texture With Brown Sugar

Looking for a way to elevate your classic apple pie? Try making it Dutch style for a delicious take on an American classic. Tasting Table recipe developer Eric Ngo's Dutch apple pie with a sugar cookie crust takes the flavors of apple pie to the next level with the addition of a sugar cookie crust — but not just any sugar cookie crust. This crust includes brown sugar, which helps create a delicious, chewy texture in the crust that juxtaposes the softened, cooked apples perfectly.

Brown sugar, unlike regular sugar, has molasses to give it a brown color and its signature sweetness. It is this molasses that provides an added moisture while cooking that helps prevent your crust from drying out and imparts chewiness. Brown sugar also helps gluten form quicker, which keeps your dough from spreading out too much and gives it a thicker texture. The final result is a soft, chewy crust that is reminiscent of your grandma's freshly baked cookies. It's like combining two desserts into one.