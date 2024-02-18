The Benefits Of Baking Your Cake In A Cast Iron Skillet

Classic American layer cakes are a labor of love. You need two cake pans that are the same size, space in the oven to bake them properly, and time to cool, trim, and frost them — it's no wonder we tend to think of cake as a celebration dessert. But if you're looking for an easygoing cake method, something that is for a quick weeknight treat or that's perfect for a casual dinner party, look no further than baking in your cast iron skillet.

Cast iron has a lot of benefits for baking. The thick metal sides and bottom will give the sides and bottom of your cake a little protection from the heat of the oven, and that allows the batter to heat evenly and prevent the dome in the middle that can happen when the edges cook first. But better yet, the gentle heat retained in the cast iron can give your cake a lovely crisp edge, as recipe developer Hailey McLean notes in this recipe for a simple honey cake. With all the flavors and beautiful golden color, there's no need to whip up frosting for this one, and the pan makes a charming serving dish, too.