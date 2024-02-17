For Traditional Tasting Tacos, Always Garnish With White Onion

Diced white onions are a mainstay to sprinkle over any meat or vegetable guisado (stewed dish), but they aren't the only marker of authenticity. Another indispensable ingredient is cilantro. In fact, onion and cilantro are often combined in a bowl and stored next to the tortillas so that chefs can quickly finish each piping hot taco with a spoonful before handing them to customers.

Mexican tacos tend to use corn tortillas. Flour tortillas are more commonly used for burritos or breakfast tacos, both of which are more of a fusion between culinary traditions of Northern Mexico and the Southwestern U.S. The corn tortillas used are much smaller than tortillas used for quesadillas or as accompaniments to soups or plate meals. Grocery stores and national tortilla brands offer these small tortillas, marketing them as "street taco" tortillas. In traditional Mexican tortillerias, these small tortillas are known as tortillas taqueras.

Tacos usually come with two tortillas stacked on top of each other, over which they place a heaping serving of meat or vegetable filling. You can elongate the taco by spreading the filling across both tortillas for a more manageable bite or use the second tortilla to catch any of the fillings that will inevitably overflow out of the confines of the first tortilla. Plus, with all the salsas, pickled veggies, and other accompanying ingredients that are always part of a taco spread, you can easily stretch the fillings to make each taco a two-for-one experience.