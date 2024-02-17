Pita Pockets Are The Key To Switching Up Homemade Breadcrumbs

The crunch factor in foods like chicken cutlets and crispy shrimp is essential to pull off a satisfying meal. Nobody wants a soggy piece of chicken, after all. To obtain the perfect bite, some home cooks and chefs turn to breadcrumbs instead of just plain flour. Many varieties of breadcrumbs are available at the grocery store from panko to Italian seasoned, but like many other ingredients, homemade is best if you have the time. Believe it or not, those leftover pita pockets in your pantry might seem like an unlikely base for tasty breadcrumbs, but trust us, you'll be putting these atop all your favorite dishes.

It's a great way to use stale pita pockets so the bread doesn't end up in the trash. Pita also has a mild flavor on its own, so it's easy to spruce up with seasonings or use plain and let the other ingredients shine. Fresh pita pockets also work for crunchy breadcrumbs, but you'll need to bake them in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for at least 10 minutes, or until they reach your desired crunch.