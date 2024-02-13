Priyanka Naik's Favorite Indian Desserts Are Not Common In The US, But Worth Seeking Out - Exclusive

Naik's second pick is a dessert called sheera; it can also be called payasam. For this dessert, "You take semolina, and you toast it. Once it's toasted — we put cashews and cardamom and saffron and you toast it — and then you can add water or milk. We usually add water, then you let it cook, and it's kind of like a thick porridgey consistency, but not as liquidy." This forms the base of the dessert. From there, fruit can be added. Naik notes she adds pineapple. Then, "You let it cook, and then you kind of scoop it out into a bowl, and you could top it with more nuts and cardamom." Once again, simple swaps such as using water instead of milk make this an excellent vegan option.

The end result is a dessert that is thick. Sometimes, it is served in a bowl, as Naik describes, but other times, it is thick enough to hold its shape and can be served molded, such as above. Naik notes this dessert is also common for festivals.

If you get the chance to try either of these desserts or want to make it home, they are definitely worth the effort to seek out.

The South Beach Wine and Food Festival will be February 22-25, 2024. Purchase tickets at SOBEWFF.org.