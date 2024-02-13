Rao's Teams Up With 818 Tequila For A Limited-Edition Boozy Pasta Kit

The world of celebrity and food brand collabs can lead to some very surprising partnerships, and the new team-up between Rao's Homemade and 818 Tequila definitely falls into that category. On the surface the two companies are about as far apart as two brands of food and drink can get. While they are both premium brands, Rao's dates back to 1896, and was founded by an Italian immigrant in a working-class neighborhood of old New York. The tequila brand on the other hand launched just three years ago in 2021, is owned by ubiquitous social media symbol of modern youth Kendall Jenner, and is named after the area code of her home town Calabasas, a place synonymous with new money wealth. Of course, Rao's has always had a soft spot for celebrities, with fans from Frank Sinatra to Leonardo DiCaprio, so maybe a collaboration with Jenner's tequila company doesn't seem so far fetched.

Launching February 13, Rao's and 818 are putting a "tequila twist on a classic pasta dish" with the "PASTA ALLA TEQUILA" kit, a take on classic pasta alla vodka. According to a press release sent to Tasting Table, the recipe mixes 818 Tequila with Rao's marinara sauce, heavy cream, and parmesan for an easy homemade meal that any chef can master. Jenner says, "I love swapping in 818 for other spirits when making cocktails, and we are always showing people how versatile tequila is, so we thought ... why not try it in pasta?"