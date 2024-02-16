How Long Does Store-Bought, Opened Kombucha Last In The Fridge?

Kombucha is fermented tea, so it can't go bad ... right? Wrong. While it's true that kombucha's fermentation gives it a long shelf life, it's far from infinite. Kombucha is loaded with live bacterial cultures, and drinking your bev' during peak freshness ensures the highest quality, strongest potency, and brightest flavor.

In general, shelf life depends on proper storage and time of opening. Unopened and kept in the fridge, store-bought kombucha can last for one to two months. This will be the "expiration date" printed on the bottle. However, once you open that bottle, the game changes. After opening, if kept in the fridge, store-bought kombucha will last for up to a week. Over time, the live cultures in the bottle interact with the air and the fizziness fades. After a week, your kombucha still might technically be safe to drink, but its quality and probiotic properties will have diminished.

For maximum longevity, always keep kombucha in the fridge. The bacteria are alive and require a stable environment — a consistent 40 degrees Fahrenheit is ideal, so stash that bottle in the fridge and keep it there. Don't leave it out overnight, or expect a brief stint in the fridge to rescue it. Also, store your kombucha in an airtight container — the bottle it came in will do just fine. If your store-bought kombucha came in a can, transfer it to a mason jar or other resealable container before refrigerating.