Canned Cheeseburgers Really Do Exist But They Probably Shouldn't

From breakfast to desserts, trekking food is made specifically to withstand long journeys into nature or more desperate times that call for survival rations. Unless you've been in war, natural disasters, or unexpected emergencies, you may never truly understand the need for this kind of comfort in a can, but perhaps in such a moment, a canned hamburger can deliver a taste of what you crave.

Say you've been walking all day in unforgiving weather. A can of one of these burgers can be placed into a pot of boiling water to be heated up (after the paper label is removed), or the burger itself can be taken out of the can and laid into a heated pan to cook. The smell of the sesame-seed-topped burger is sure to reward any hungry eater eagerly waiting to dig into a hot meal. For the average person sitting at home, however, there are most likely better options. Is a canned burger going to rival a freshly cooked and seasoned burger taken straight off your backyard grill? Probably not. But if you are planning on an extended camping trip or have decided on stocking up on emergency supplies in your home, canned burgers may not be a bad call after all.