Double Buddy Bread Is The Filipino Treat You Need To Try If You Love Pan De Sal

If you're a fan of pan de sal, then you have to try double buddy bread from the Philippines. Double buddy bread, also known as yo-yo bread, double body bread, lambingan bread, or buddy-buddy bread, diverges from pan de sal, which is a versatile, staple Filipino bread roll used in both savory and sweet applications. Double buddy bread, on the other hand, is more of a sweet than savory treat, positioning itself as a standalone snack or dessert rather than a conventional bread or dinner roll.

While the history and background of pan de sal are well documented, the exact history of double buddy bread remains elusive. Filipinos, however, have enjoyed the bread for at least two to three decades now (as per the husband of a Tasting Table staff member born and raised in Bacolod City). It's possible that double buddy bread shares a similar origin as besos pan dulce, or Mexican yo-yo bread, which was introduced by the Spaniards, who also colonized the Philippines.

In any case, the story behind this dish's name is sweet and somewhat romantic. "Lambingan" means "affection" in Tagalog, and you have two pieces of bread tenderly hugging each other to make a "double buddy," sandwiching a layer of cream, margarine, or unsalted butter between them. Sweetened condensed milk works, too.