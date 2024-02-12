David Chang's Stadium Food Hot Take Is So Right

A live sports game experience is arguably largely defined by the food experience. But in the age of viral food trends, even stadium foods aren't what they used to be. And not everyone thinks that's a good thing. Sports fan and celebrity restaurateur David Chang would agree. The chef knows a few things about good food, and if you've followed his podcast, you know he is never shy about sharing his opinions. Chang recently spoke with Robert Mays on the Athletic Football Show about stadium food and gave us a hot take on how he feels about current trends.

He's got a personal interest in the matter: His new restaurant concept, Fuku, has outlets in a handful of stadiums and arenas including the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Fuku will be serving their signature fried chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and sauces at Allegiant Stadium during the Super Bowl as part of the Bud Light Game Day Experience.

Chang's bold statement to Mays: "The trend is for sure ... to make the most insane monstrosity ... I feel like maybe we should get back to making simple good food." It's hard to argue with Chang on that — although we may eat with our eyes, it's most important for the food to taste good.