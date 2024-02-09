David Chang Is Bringing The Fuku Experience To The Super Bowl 2024

It seems like the celebration around the Super Bowl gets bigger every year, and this year's party in Las Vegas is going to be full of culinary creations. The headlines in the news may be most focused on the Taylor Swift of it all, but on the ground, fans and attendees will be treated to events by food brands as divergent as Taco Bell, Pepsi, and Casamigos. There will also be events presented by some of the biggest culinary names in the U.S., like Bobby Flay and Momofuku founder David Chang, who will be hosting a pop-up of his chicken chain Fuku at Bud Light's Game Day Experience.

Chang's menu for the event will be a dipping-focused experience based around crispy chicken tenders and plant-based Impossible nuggets. There will be four dipping sauces available: a creamy and spicy house mayo, the restaurant's signature "Knockout Sauce," honey mustard, and ranch. The chicken will be served with a side of waffle fries, which Fuku's in-store menu normally serves five different varieties of. Chang will also be recording an episode of his podcast from the Super Bowl, where he will discuss game-day food and host a Lunar New Year Tailgate Challenge for two chefs to compete in.