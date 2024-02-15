When Making Chocolate Sauce, Go For The Baking Bar

Whether you're making chocolate sauce to shake up your espresso martinis or to drizzle over your favorite scoop of ice cream, you'll get a more flavorful and pourable sauce by using bar chocolate rather than chocolate chips. Those convenient little chips of chocolate are perfect for keeping their shape in cookies and other baked goods — they're designed to have a much higher melting point, but melting is exactly what we want for chocolate sauce.

Bar chocolate has more cocoa butter in the formulation compared to chocolate chips, and that cocoa butter adds to the smooth, pourable consistency of rich chocolate sauce. You'll find it easier to melt broken bars of chocolate at a lower temperature because of that extra cocoa butter, too. That helps prevent the burning and clumping that sometimes happens when melting a bowl of chocolate chips. The higher amount of cocoa butter also balances the bitter cacao flavors in chocolate, giving bar chocolate a more balanced flavor profile.