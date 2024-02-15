The Leftover Syrup From Canned Fruit Is The Secret Weapon For Better Cocktails

If you're tempted to dump out the syrup your canned peaches were packed in, hold on. The sugary bath in which your canned fruit has been swimming can offer a flavorful boost to your next cocktails. Whether you have canned pineapple or mixed fruit cocktail on your hands, the sweet syrup can be splashed into your cocktail shaker and will have tonight's dinner party guests asking for your bartending secrets.

Why should maraschino cherries get all the attention behind a bar? For a quick, sweet boost of flavor, a spoonful of syrup from peaches or pears can be added to a classic pour of gin and tonic, or the juice leftover from canned pineapples can be mixed with rum, Campari, and lime juice to shake up a jungle bird tropical cocktail. Use a splash of liquid from canned oranges to brighten a smooth old fashioned cocktail, or drop syrup from canned strawberries into a pitcher of mimosas to elevate the standard drink recipe.