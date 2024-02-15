For The Most Flavorful Gumbo, Always Make It In Your Slow Cooker

Tasting Table's slow-cooker gumbo requires less than 15 minutes of hands-on prep time. That's compared to far more when making stovetop gumbo. The main time-sucker in the traditional approach comes from creating a Cajun-style roux, which makes less-seasoned chefs tremble with insecurity. One little misstep, or a moment of divided attention, can cause a frustrated do-over as the roux sticks, scorches, or turns into a bland blob before your very eyes.

Not so with a slow cooker, as this independent electric ceramic crock stands on its own merit once filled with all the gumbo goodies. The estimated 15 minutes of prep time includes chopping and measuring out ingredients typically included in any gumbo. And that list is long, including the essential "holy trinity" of Cajun cooking: Finely diced celery, onions, and bell peppers. You'll still get those three sacred ingredients started outside the slow cooker, sauteeing them on the stovetop as usual.

Adding flour to the sauteed stovetop trinity mix bypasses the need for making a time-consuming cajun roux. From that point on, your slow cooker takes over. Everything else joins the trinity and flour inside the crock, from broth to andouille sausage, chicken or shrimp, Cajun seasonings, bay leaves, oregano, powdered cayenne, and thyme, and toward the end, some sassafras gumbo filé and okra. As they bubble and brew for hours, you miraculously end up with a large ceramic pot full of hearty, complex, multi-layered Louisiana gumbo.