The Problem To Consider When Tasting High-Proof Bourbon, According To An Expert

A lot of high-quality bourbons are over 100 proof, with some reaching towards the dangerously saucy region of 140 proof or higher. Pair that with the tendency to judge the quality of a bourbon based on the streaks (known as legs) it makes when you swirl it around in a glencairn — which are directly correlated with how high the proof is — and you have a situation where a higher proof can be equated with higher quality. To find out if that's actually true, we reached out to Chris Blatner, an Executive Bourbon Steward. Blatner wasn't sold on high-proof bourbons.

"There certainly is potential for a really high proof to hide flaws in a bourbon," Blatner told us. Hiding flaws seems good, right? Maybe, but that's not the only thing it's doing. "If the alcohol content is so high that it overwhelms the whiskey, it not only can hide flaws but it can hide many of the aromas and flavors of the whiskey. This results in a really unpleasant experience."

The proof kings and queens out there who revel in the high octane may be shaking their heads somewhat, but that doesn't mean Blatner is wrong. There's a reason most whiskeys shy away before they enter Everclear territory. While low-proof whiskeys can sometimes lack the chutzpah whiskey lovers are looking for, high-proof whiskeys can often lose what makes the whiskey great behind the ethanol burn.