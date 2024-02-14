The Clever Term Bartenders Use To Describe A Fruity Chaser

Those working in the hospitality and restaurant industries are often faced with long hours, demanding clientele, and busy shifts. It's no wonder humor is used as a frequent deflector on the job. Bartenders around the world have devised creative words and phrases to refer to difficult clients and annoying drink requests. For those customers requesting pieces of fruit to suck on or eat after putting down a shot, bartenders have penned the term "training wheels," a reference to the training wheels attached to bicycles of those learning how to ride or to the name of a specific cut of fruit that can be used to garnish a glass.

Sweeter drinks or pieces of fruit, also sometimes referenced as a "back" or a "chaser," can soften the blow of heavier concoctions and mixtures that pack a heftier alcoholic wallop. Though asking for an accompanying slice of fruit isn't necessarily a red flag for bartenders, it can signal that you'd prefer your drink orders served on the sweeter or softer side of the alcoholic spectrum.