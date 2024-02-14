Yellow Tomatoes Are Key For A Sweeter Sauce That's Faster To Make

If you are using yellow cherry tomatoes, be vigilant when you cook with them. It takes as little as five minutes to cook these delicate fruits into a praise-worthy sauce. Cook them longer, and you will destroy all that sweetness that makes them so special. The average tomato has two grams of sugar while smaller cherry tomatoes are going to have as much as four grams of sugar.

Smaller tomatoes tend to have a greater concentration of sugar, which makes the yellow variety perfect for a number of recipes. In fact, any time a dish calls for red tomatoes, you can easily swap them for yellow. Although the fresh version is not always as easily found in your grocery store produce department, yellow tomatoes that have been canned or jarred will equally suffice. If you do happen upon a stash of fresh yellow tomatoes, don't forget to blanche them so you can more easily remove the skin. Leaving the skin on can lead to a less smooth and velvety texture for your pasta sauce.

If you are on the fence about using this bright colored fruit in your pasta sauce, consider swapping out the red ones for a quick, rustic tomato sauce. You could also mix tomato colors to balance out your sauce's acidity; this way it is still red, but you get the benefits of the sweetness from the yellow tomatoes.