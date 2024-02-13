13 Cocktails You Should Be Ordering On The Rocks

No matter what type of ice you use in your cocktail — whether it's regular ice, crushed ice, one large cube, or even infused ice cubes — it doesn't get much better than a cocktail on the rocks. It turns out that ice can serve multiple purposes when it comes to cocktails, from adding a refreshing quality to keeping your drink cool. Ice can also help to dilute the cocktail, which isn't as bad as it sounds — in fact, it can even be crucial when it comes to your drink's flavor profile, as it prevents the spirit or any given flavor from becoming too strong.

While plenty of renowned cocktails are automatically served on the rocks, there is a fair amount that can be served multiple ways, whether it's frozen, hot, or even up. With some cocktails, the addition of ice amplifies its complexity, while with others, it adds a necessary lightness or creates a smoother sipping experience. We're here to take the guesswork out of your drink orders and tell you when on the rocks is the way to go.