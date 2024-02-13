How To Easily Split A Banana Without A Knife

If you want to split a banana into three even segments but don't have a knife handy, we've got good news; you don't need one. The best way to easily split a peeled banana without a knife is to push your finger into the base to separate the segments into three spear-shaped lengths.

While it may look like a banana doesn't have any segments, like those found in oranges, it naturally splits into a trio of even pieces with the addition of a little gentle pressure. This is because the entire fruit is made up of three carpels that have fused to look like one. But why would you need to split a banana into lengths anyway? Perfectly packaged and easy to transport, the humble banana is nature's fast food; simply peel and enjoy. However, when you're out with a hungry weaning baby who doesn't have any teeth, it simply doesn't make safety sense to give your little one an entire banana to munch on. Splitting the banana into three segments makes it easier for your munchkin to nosh on a manageable portion. Plus, the spear-like shape means they can hold one end in their pudgy fist while safely eating the top section.

Lengths of banana are also useful for dipping into chocolate and sprinkles to make cute little snacks because they aren't as fiddly as slices. Plus, skipping the chopping reduces prep time and means you won't have any utensils or a cutting board to wash up afterward.