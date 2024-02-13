Don't Worry About Soaking Lentils For Soup, But Be Sure To Give Them A Rinse

Canned beans are convenient, but making beans from scratch will improve their flavor and the overall quality of any dish you add them to. Dried bean recipes often require an overnight soak to streamline the cooking process, but you don't have to worry about soaking lentils, especially when you're making lentil soup. Lentil varieties abound but the majority of them are small and cook more quickly in comparison to other legumes. While certain recipes might recommend a quick soak to cut the standard 30 to 45-minute cooking time in half, lentil soup will benefit from the full cooking time.

Any soup recipe, whether it's lentil or chicken noodle soup needs time to develop depth of flavor. Allowing lentils to cook from dried along with foundational ingredients like a mirepoix or other aromatics will result in a much more flavorful soup because you've given all of the ingredients time to bloom and blend with the stock.

Soaking may not be beneficial, but rinsing lentils is the first step you should take before adding them to the pot. When lentils and dried beans are harvested and processed, bits of rocks, dust, and dirt often remain even after being run through an industrial sifter. Therefore, sorting through a bag or bowl of dried lentils for stones, and then using a colander or mesh strainer to rinse the lentils will prevent an unpleasant bite of stone or grit.