The 14 Best Food Pairings With Asti DOCG Wines

Finding optimal food and wine pairings might not be a requirement for enjoying a meal, but it sure can elevate the dining experience. Classic matches tend to focus on either contrasting or complementary flavors, which respectively make the flavor elements pop or blend. Having studied the characteristics of ideal pairings as a Certified Specialist of Wine and tasted a wide range of them over time, I'm always curious to venture outside of my usual picks.

Many wines that you might not consider in your regular repertoire work splendidly with dishes you love. If you aren't accustomed to sipping on sweet or sparkling wines, the world of Asti DOCG wines will give you a good reason to start. The moscato bianco grape is at the center of the region's two wines, Moscato d'Asti DOCG and Asti Spumante DOCG. The Designation of Controlled and Guaranteed Origin is a label given to wines grown in a specific area following a set of regulations. We're not talking about any ordinary bottle of moscato here; to qualify as Asti DOCG, it must come from a limited area in the Piedmont region of Italy and be made according to particular growing, harvesting, and vinification methods.

I've selected my top picks of bottles that have gotten the seal of approval from the Consorzio dell'Asti DOCG (the regulating body) and matched them with my favorite food pairings. While desserts feature prominently, there are plenty of creative ways to pair these wines. For more information on how I made these selections, check out the end of this article.