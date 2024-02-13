Add Mezcal To Your Chili For A Splash Of Smokiness

Mezcal is not just for margaritas or upscale palomas, this alcohol is also an unexpected addition to a good bowl of chili. Mezcal, which begins by roasting agave, is smoky in comparison to tequila. From there, the taste of one mezcal to the next can vary because it is not constrained by the use of only blue Weber agave as tequila is. Adding it to the base layer of your favorite chili recipe for a classic Cincinnati chili or a hearty turkey chili for your Super Bowl party is going to take it to the next level.

Adding mezcal is not for those short on taste buds. Not only will it add earthy, fruity, and herbaceous notes that complement the savory and spicy flavors in your chili, but it is also going to create a depth and complexity that other elements in your recipe can build on. The alcohol is going to provide balance and add a rich sweetness that juxtaposes all of those heat-inducing ingredients like chili peppers and jalapenos.