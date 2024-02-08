Six Super Bowl Snacks You Can Pair With The French Blonde Cocktail

Two things that you don't normally hear together are Super Bowl and French Blonde cocktail, but that outdated idea comes from a football world that didn't have Taylor Swift in it. Swift's romantic relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been media fodder for months, and now that the Chiefs are playing in the Super Bowl it has hit a fever pitch. That cultural wildfire has even spread to what Swift is eating and drinking, so when she ordered a French Blonde at a bar in Kansas and declared it her new "favorite cocktail," everyone immediately knew this was going to be the drink of the Super Bowl (via Today).

The French Blonde is a gin cocktail made with St-Germain, Lillet Blanc, grapefruit juice, and lemon bitters. It's actually a pretty new cocktail, as St-Germain, an elderflower liqueur, has only been around since 2007. The combination of piney, juniper-based gin, the liqueur, and Lillet Blanc produces a mildly sweet cocktail that is equal parts herbal and citrusy. That makes it work as both a refreshing summer drink, and a warming winter one. In other words, it's a pretty versatile cocktail. If you love Swift, or just love a good mixed drink, the French Blonde is an excellent option for a slightly more classy Super Bowl sipper, and we've got six easy yet elevated ideas for game time snacks that will pair with it perfectly.