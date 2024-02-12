Go Against Your Instincts And Start Burning That Broccoli

Burning food is bad, right? Wrong — well, sort of. In cooking, there's a very fine line between imparting a pleasant char and burning foods to a crisp. While the latter should be avoided, there's nothing wrong with giving some of your favorite cruciferous greens like broccoli a delicate, char-adjacent burn. Although it might feel wrong, we guarantee that it'll taste oh-so-right.

Regardless of the vegetable at hand, charring amps up complexity. Just beyond the point of browning and on the verge of blackening, this technique can contribute smoky nuances, and give vegetables an ultra-savory undertone. Additionally, the bitterness developed as a result of burning can even balance the sweet and grassy vibrance of greens like broccoli. But burning broccoli makes sense for reasons beyond its flavor advantages.

When (briefly) burning ingredients with a kiss of heat, there's an opportunity for texture to be improved. In the case of sturdy broccoli, the vegetable may soften slightly. However, rather than turn to mush, it'll maintain its bite. Plus, it'll boast the added benefit of crisping up stalks and florets. Lastly — as if you needed another excuse to blister and blacken broccoli — charring can even provide a visually stunning contrast of colors.