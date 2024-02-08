What's On The Menu For Super Bowl 2024 Fans In The $2.5 Million Luxury Suites
Have you ever wondered what it's like to live the suite life? A ticket alone to Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, February 11, 2024, will set the average buyer back about $8,345 on average, according to data from Vivid Seats. But for those willing to spend a casual $2.5 million on a luxury suite, witnessing the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers in style isn't all you'll get to enjoy. Arguably the biggest perk of the suite is the array of fancy dining options involved — and, as Luke Sawhook's post on X (formerly Twitter) demonstrates, Allegiant Stadium's menu in Las Vegas isn't holding back.
If you're one of the lucky few who makes it into these seats, you can start off with (or take home) Super Bowl-themed boxes of popcorn. Then, for your main course, you can choose from a Dirt Dog House Dog, a bacon-wrapped hot dog in a lobster roll with grilled veggies, bacon bits, and the house spread; or a BBQ Mexicana Burnt Ends Burrito, which features chipotle aioli, Mexican cheeses, red rice, spicy barbecue sauce, and barbecue chips. If regular old hot dogs aren't your style (and for $2.5 million, who could blame you?), luxury suites will also offer Wagyu Loaded Hot Dogs, which are footlong hot dogs with Wagyu beef brisket, fried onions, banana peppers, coleslaw, and barbecue sauce.
A gastronomic game
It would be an (understandable) mistake to fill up on mains, though, because the side dishes look just as delicious. The suites offer Loaded Asada Fries with queso blanco, avocado crema, and pico de gallo; impressive Ultimate Seafood-stuffed Potatoes, complete with lemon wedges and mini Tabasco bottles; and Surf and Turf Nachos with filet mignon, lobster, queso blanco, and pico de gallo. Plus, each section appears to be decked out with a lavish seafood tower and a variety of dipping sauces.
Don't forget to save room for dessert — which may be difficult with this spread, but possible since the game is expected to last for just under four hours. If you're in a luxury suite, you'll have access to a "Sunday Sundae" Griddled Donut, which features little footballs made of chocolate, and Freed's Frozen Cheesecake on a stick, which is drizzled with chocolate sauce and doused in colorful sprinkles.
This may sound like a lot, but it's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the VIP suites' offerings. Additional options around the stadium include A5 Wagyu tenderloin medallions, Alaskan king crab fried rice, and trios of lobster, steak, or Gruyère quesadillas. And to wash it all down, the stadium will be serving themed drinks like the Sin City Sour, which boasts Bulleit Rye Whiskey, lemon sour, ginger beer, and chicory pecan bitters. Are the fancy menu options (and the chance of spotting Taylor Swift) worth the price tag? Only you can decide.