What's On The Menu For Super Bowl 2024 Fans In The $2.5 Million Luxury Suites

It would be an (understandable) mistake to fill up on mains, though, because the side dishes look just as delicious. The suites offer Loaded Asada Fries with queso blanco, avocado crema, and pico de gallo; impressive Ultimate Seafood-stuffed Potatoes, complete with lemon wedges and mini Tabasco bottles; and Surf and Turf Nachos with filet mignon, lobster, queso blanco, and pico de gallo. Plus, each section appears to be decked out with a lavish seafood tower and a variety of dipping sauces.

Don't forget to save room for dessert — which may be difficult with this spread, but possible since the game is expected to last for just under four hours. If you're in a luxury suite, you'll have access to a "Sunday Sundae" Griddled Donut, which features little footballs made of chocolate, and Freed's Frozen Cheesecake on a stick, which is drizzled with chocolate sauce and doused in colorful sprinkles.

This may sound like a lot, but it's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the VIP suites' offerings. Additional options around the stadium include A5 Wagyu tenderloin medallions, Alaskan king crab fried rice, and trios of lobster, steak, or Gruyère quesadillas. And to wash it all down, the stadium will be serving themed drinks like the Sin City Sour, which boasts Bulleit Rye Whiskey, lemon sour, ginger beer, and chicory pecan bitters. Are the fancy menu options (and the chance of spotting Taylor Swift) worth the price tag? Only you can decide.