Fried Shrimp Po Boys Get A Flavor Makeover With Diced Cornichons

The New Orleans culinary delicacy known as the fried shrimp po boy is traditionally piled with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise. Of course, there are many variations of shrimp po boys among home cooks and eateries across New Orleans. A simple way to elevate the taste and texture of the sandwich is to swap the average dill pickles with diced cornichons.

We get inspiration for this sandwich ingredient hack from our shrimp po boy sandwich recipe thanks to Tasting Table recipe developer Molly Madigan Pisula. In the recipe, Pisula incorporates the diced cornichons into the sauce. "Some po' boy recipes call for pickles as a topping, but I think chopping lightly sour cornichons and adding them to the sauce is even better," says Pisula.

In case you aren't familiar with cornichons, they differ from other types of pickles. You might have seen cornichons, which look like bite-sized pickles, on charcuterie boards. They're made from gherkins, which are closely related to cucumbers and the result is lots of crunch met with sweet and zesty flavors.