Try This Trick For Removing Unpopped Kernels From Your Microwave Popcorn

In a single lifetime, people have walked on the moon and created handheld devices that talk back to us. And yet, one stride has yet to be solidified: How do we get unpopped kernels out of our bag of microwave popcorn? Brace yourself, folks — we may have the answer.

There doesn't seem to be a set microwave setting that pops every last kernel perfectly. A mere 30 seconds can be the difference between buttery popcorn with a few unpopped kernels or burnt popcorn with some unpopped kernels. Luckily, a simple trick may get them out. After you've microwaved your bag of popcorn, open it up ever-so-slightly, just wide enough for the unpopped kernels to escape. Place a bowl underneath and shake the bag, allowing the hard kernels to fall through.

While a few full-formed pieces of popcorn may enter the bowl, many kernels should be gone from the bag. Of course, this method isn't 100% foolproof and you may find that a few unpopped kernels are lingering in the bag. Still, the method works well enough to at least reduce the amount of unheated kernels that typically make their way into your popcorn bowl.