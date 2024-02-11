Coffee Helps Elevate The Rich Flavors In Your Meatloaf

A quintessential comfort food that doubles as a holiday staple, meatloaf has likely graced your dining table countless times. Does its rich, savory taste ever get old and repetitive, or do you simply just want a bit more from this familiar dish? If the answer's yes, you might find the solution in the most unexpected additional ingredient — coffee.

Coffee's robust, intricate taste is a surprisingly great flavor enhancer for meat. It's a stellar choice for a meat rub, especially with steak dishes (like this Coffee-Rubbed Steak for example). Its dark, bittersweet notes add depth to the savory meat, highlighting the beautiful richness while tying together all the diverse components — herbs, spices, and other seasonings. This makes for a well-balanced, harmonized flavor profile that's also delightfully complex.

The magic doesn't stop there, either. Coffee has the incredible ability to tenderize meat, giving it a juicy, succulent quality that's desirable in meatloaf. Its moisture-retaining properties also ensure your meatloaf stays tender throughout the cooking process and doesn't dry out as easily. Hot from the oven, your meatloaf will have a redolent aroma, with a melt-in-your-mouth softness that allows all the flavors to unfold beautifully.