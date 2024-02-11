Why The Glass Is Important When Making Cocktails Topped With Egg Whites

Cocktails finished with vigorously shaken egg whites tend to have mixed reviews. Some support the addition, whereas others question their place in a boozy tipple. The truth, however, is that egg whites serve a purpose in a range of delicious cocktails from fizzes to flips to sours. Along with adding a visually pleasing cloud-like tier, they impart a richness that can help balance and enhance a cocktail. Naturally, to best showcase all the splendor of these frothy and foamy cocktails, the right glassware makes a difference.

Glasses affect how we taste a cocktail. Despite that certain styles amp up aesthetics and encourage the first sip, it's really the size and shape of a glass that play a role in how we perceive flavor. Essentially, these elements affect the degree of air exposure and even control where a cocktail ends up on the palate, meaning that a glass can seriously alter the drinking experience. However, depending on a cocktail's list of ingredients — we're looking at you, egg whites — the ideal glass will vary.

The best glasses for egg white (and even aquafaba) topped cocktails is stemmed with a reasonably wide bowl. The reason being that a lengthy stem allows the tipple to stay cold, while the broad bowl best shows off the pearly foam. Likewise, a bowl with a larger diameter also lets the cocktail's most delicate and nuanced aromas to be expressed, which is important in cocktails where strong-smelling egg whites could overpower other ingredients.