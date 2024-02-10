What Do Bartenders Prefer To Drink? We Asked A Few

Being surrounded by your work all the time can make you kind of averse to it, and believe it or not, this is even true of bartenders. All day they're throwing drinks together, complex or not, and by the end of their shift, they just want to relax and keep it simple. On a celebrated day off, they tend to know exactly what they want when they're on the other side of the bar. Once bartenders are done working they want one of two things: some peace and quiet, or to join the party. I've personally never seen anything in between and definitely didn't have a middle ground during my bartending and serving days.

There are a few types of post-shift bartenders, but generally speaking, there are those who will throw back a sip of just about anything the moment they plop down at the bar, and then there are those who will only be satisfied by one drink, whatever that may be. It's perfectly reasonable for bartenders to be particular, as they're essentially professional taste testers. There's a certain camaraderie that comes with working in the restaurant world, which means off-duty bartenders reserve their requests for complicated cocktails to slow nights. But under the ideal circumstances, whether it's chilled tequila, a Coors Light, or some seltzer and lime, every bartender has a drink of choice.