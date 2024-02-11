Chorizo Is The Simple Swap For A Spicier Sloppy Joe

A sloppy Joe is a meal that many people grew up enjoying at school or with their families. But if you're looking for a spicy twist to elevate this classic American dish, we have the answer. Swap out the ground beef for chorizo in your next rendition and you won't be disappointed.

Chorizo is a pork sausage that is popular in Spanish and Mexican cuisine. The sausage seasoning features smoked paprika, garlic, ancho chili powder, coriander, and cumin. These spices give the meat a smoky, subtle heat that will play off the flavors already present in sloppy Joe recipes for a major flavor bomb. The result ends up being a sweet heat, with a smoky flavor from the chorizo and a slight tang from the sandwich's sauce.

Thankfully, swapping chorizo for ground beef in your sloppy Joe is very easy, all you have to do is brown your meat like normal and use the same amount of chorizo as you would ground beef. Just use caution when adding additional seasoning to your dish since this style of sausage has a lot of flavor already. Then taste your concoction before seasoning to see what else it needs since you can always add more.