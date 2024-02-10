Ricotta Is The Ingredient You Need To Balance Strong Flavors In Feta Pasta

Adding ricotta to your baked feta pasta recipe is as simple as the viral recipe itself. You'll add your ricotta in before you bake your dish. You only need around half a cup to a cup of ricotta to achieve the desired effect. You can choose how much you'd like to add based on how much you want to mild out the flavors of the feta. After adding your ricotta you'll bake your feta, tomatoes, and ricotta like you normally would for the recipe.

When adding your pasta to the baked sauce, be sure to reserve pasta water before draining your noodles. The pasta water will help thin out your sauce a bit and allow it to bind to your noodles better. Plus, pasta water gives your sauce a nice glossy look. Make sure you have enough pasta water for your desired consistency.

After you've incorporated your pasta and sauce together, be sure to taste your dish. You might need to add more salt since the ricotta tames some of the saltiness of the feta. You also might discover you'd like to add more red chili flakes to your dish. Ricotta tones down some of that spice you get from the chili flakes. You can experiment to find your perfect ratios, whether that be using less feta or adding more ricotta. You can even try this recipe with other cheeses such as goat cheese or boursin.